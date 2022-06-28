Sublime with Rome to headline Camp Cannabis

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday evening, the Marquette City Commission approved the special event permit for this October’s Camp Cannabis event.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the permit for the Fire Station Cannabis Company to use Tourist Park for the event, which runs from October 7-8.

Logan Stauber, CEO of The Fire Station, also announced special musical guests for the event- Sublime with Rome, The Floozies, Afroman and Asher Roth, along with comedian Nimesh Patel.

Some commissioners said they were looking forward to the festival but raised questions about security for the event.

“Security is top of mind for us,” Stauber said. “It’s one of the largest things that we’ve focused on when planning this festival. It’s similar to what you’d see at the other large music festivals around the state and around the nation. We partnered with Tri-Bolt LLC. They’re a large security firm. They are going to be trained and on-site helping us secure the premises and also monitor all of the event-goers as well.”

Also at Monday night’s city commission meeting was a presentation from Innovate Marquette SmartZone, featuring testimonials from clients.

The commission also approved re-zoning areas along the Forestville Basin Trail from “Conservation and Recreation” to “Low Density Residential.”

