A stormy afternoon

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
A cold front will sweep from northwest to southeast across the U.P. today. Isolated showers will begin to pop up during the mid to late morning. Then, a line of thunderstorms forms ahead of the front by midafternoon. A few could reach severe limits producing large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Rainfall amounts will be around an inch in the central and east. This clears out by the evening. Then, a quiet day is on tap tomorrow. Another round of thunderstorms is expected on Thursday.

Today: Isolated morning showers. Then, scattered thunderstorms in the central and eastern U.P.

>Highs: 70s inland, 60s along the Great Lakes

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers

>Highs: Upper 60s north and east, low 70s south and west

