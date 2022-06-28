Scattered storms at times severe through Tuesday evening

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A strong system stretching from Eastern Ontario dips down towards the U.P. Tuesday, bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms, strong at times - producing hail, locally heavy downpours and gusty winds.

A break from storms and rain comes Wednesday. Then, another system leeside of the Canadian Rockies sweeps in to bring another round of rain, thunderstorms and powerful wind to the U.P. Thursday.

It’s a mix of sun and showers during Fourth of July Weekend as a Northern Plains system enters the region Sunday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds in the evening; mild

>Highs: Mid 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Upper 60s north and east, low 70s south and west

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

