Reports of Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ not accurate, agent says

Does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (ASSOCIATED PRESS, POOL)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(CNN) - Will Johnny Depp be coming back as Jack Sparrow? Don’t hold your breath.

There have been reports Depp would be back as Jack, but his representative said that’s made up.

Not only that, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, said they haven’t decided on whether the actor will reprise the role.

All eyes have been on Depp recently, but not on the big screen.

He and his ex-wife Amber Heard were battling it out in court with dueling defamation suits, which wrapped up earlier this month.

