Redeemer Lutheran Church in Marquette holds summer school

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some kids are taking part in summer learning in Marquette.

Redeemer Lutheran Church is holding its Monumental Vacation Bible School (VBS) until Friday. VBS is meant for pre-school through fifth-grade students. Anna Dauffenbach, director of Christian education at Redeemer Lutheran Church, said VBS gives kids the chance to do many fun things.

“They get to play games, read bible stories, talk about real-life problems with a kid vid cinema, they get to do crafts, to sing,” Dauffenbach said.

Dauffenbach added that VBS is also not like a traditional classroom learning environment.

“There is kind of something for all the senses and learning styles,“ Dauffenback noted. “But it is different from school and it is different from what we do during the academic year at church. It is a fun week of vacation bible school camp.”

Last year, VBS was limited to three days with fewer kids due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Dauffenbach said it is back and better than ever.

“This year we are kind of fully back to normal where we do all five days of VBS,” Dauffenback exclaimed. “We invited more kids to come and they can bring their friends as they come during the week. Currently, we have over 200 kids in the building, we’ve got 225 registered and it’s only day two.”

VBS runs from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. until Friday. Registration is full, but volunteer spots are still open.

