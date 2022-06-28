Advertisement

Portion of M-28 closed to public for National Guard exercise

A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.(127th Wing/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Highway M-28 will be closed two miles west of Shingleton for the National Guard’s Northern Agility 22-1 exercise Wednesday.

For safety, the public is strongly encouraged to avoid the training area from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“The exercise areas, including Hawk LZ, are closed to the public for the safety of our citizens and exercise participants,” said Lt. Col. Brian Wyrzykowski, lead operations planner for Northern Agility 22-1. “These airmen are some of the best in the world when it comes to executing air power in challenging conditions, which requires their 100% focus. That being said, low-flying aircraft will be visible from the city of Munising and we look forward to sharing this event with the public through photos and recorded media immediately following the exercise.”

During the closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured on H-58 to H-15 and back to M-28. The route will be reversed for westbound traffic.

The Michigan State Police says they will be enforcing a very tight perimeter and nobody will be allowed near the drill. Anyone caught in the area will be subject to arrest.

