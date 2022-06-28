MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork sees patient increase during pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Northern Agility 22-1 M-28 landing delayed because of today’s rain storms, Third Coast Pizzeria is serving up locally sourced ‘zas, and pharmacies limit the sale of emergency contraception to prevent a shortage.

Don Ryan fills in for Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.

Plus... Marc Weinrick of MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork helps customers navigate acupuncture treatments. He explains how his patients and the conversation surrounding the treatment have changed over the last two years.

Don Ryan takes a needle to the arm and explains the feeling. Weinrick further details who might be a good candidate for this form of therapy.

And... Don quizzes Tia on her historical knowledge of the Upper Peninsula.

