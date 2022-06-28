Advertisement

MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork sees patient increase during pandemic

Find out if this procedure is right for you on Upper Michigan Today episode 62
Tia Trudgeon receives acupuncture treatment at MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork.
(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Northern Agility 22-1 M-28 landing delayed because of today’s rain storms, Third Coast Pizzeria is serving up locally sourced ‘zas, and pharmacies limit the sale of emergency contraception to prevent a shortage.

Don Ryan fills in for Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.

Plus... Marc Weinrick of MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork helps customers navigate acupuncture treatments. He explains how his patients and the conversation surrounding the treatment have changed over the last two years.

MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork explains how acupuncture treatment works.

Don Ryan takes a needle to the arm and explains the feeling. Weinrick further details who might be a good candidate for this form of therapy.

Find out if acupuncture is the right treatment for you with MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork.

And... Don quizzes Tia on her historical knowledge of the Upper Peninsula.

Don Ryan quizzes Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan history.

Watch Upper Michigan Today at 9 a.m. ET weekday on FOX UP.

