MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork sees patient increase during pandemic
Find out if this procedure is right for you on Upper Michigan Today episode 62
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Northern Agility 22-1 M-28 landing delayed because of today’s rain storms, Third Coast Pizzeria is serving up locally sourced ‘zas, and pharmacies limit the sale of emergency contraception to prevent a shortage.
Plus... Marc Weinrick of MQT Acupuncture and Bodywork helps customers navigate acupuncture treatments. He explains how his patients and the conversation surrounding the treatment have changed over the last two years.
Don Ryan takes a needle to the arm and explains the feeling. Weinrick further details who might be a good candidate for this form of therapy.
And... Don quizzes Tia on her historical knowledge of the Upper Peninsula.
