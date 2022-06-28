Advertisement

Miss Michigan uses platform to advocate for nurses

Registered Nurse Paige Rubleski shares her journey to the crown
Miss Michigan shares her journey to the crown with TV6.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Miss Michigan Paige Rubleski is on the road to national competition in Las Vegas... but first, a visit to Marquette.

Rubleski explains how her nursing career led this journey to the crown.

Miss Michigan Paige Rubleski shares what's ahead on her journey to the national stage.

You can keep up with Miss Michigan on her blog at thefrontpaige.live.

