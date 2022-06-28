Miss Michigan uses platform to advocate for nurses
Registered Nurse Paige Rubleski shares her journey to the crown
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Miss Michigan Paige Rubleski is on the road to national competition in Las Vegas... but first, a visit to Marquette.
Rubleski explains how her nursing career led this journey to the crown.
You can keep up with Miss Michigan on her blog at thefrontpaige.live.
