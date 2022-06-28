Marquette church provides summer fun for families

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families had some extra fun at Ellwood a. Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Tuesday thanks to a Marquette church.

Lake Superior Christian Church provided parents with tie-dye kits as part of its program ‘Art in the Park’.

Kids of all ages attended to find a hands-on creative activity.

Children Minister Director Traci Garvin says the program’s goal is to spread joy and bring people together.

“After every service, we always say ‘now remember to go and love God, love others and be the church. I just wanted to do a little event where I can love on others and love the community,” Garvin said.

The church is hoping to offer more free programs this summer for families. Visit their website to see what program is up next.

