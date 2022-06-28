Advertisement

Marquette church provides summer fun for families

The tie-dye kits were free and provided by Lake Superior Christian Church.
The tie-dye kits were free and provided by Lake Superior Christian Church.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Families had some extra fun at Ellwood a. Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Tuesday thanks to a Marquette church.

Lake Superior Christian Church provided parents with tie-dye kits as part of its program ‘Art in the Park’.

Kids of all ages attended to find a hands-on creative activity.

Children Minister Director Traci Garvin says the program’s goal is to spread joy and bring people together.

“After every service, we always say ‘now remember to go and love God, love others and be the church. I just wanted to do a little event where I can love on others and love the community,” Garvin said.

The church is hoping to offer more free programs this summer for families. Visit their website to see what program is up next.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff searches for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
Michigan State Police logo.
UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old girl from Marquette Township found safe
After 50 years Marshall & Jason Davis and Maxine Lewis are reunited.
‘I was just coming home’: DNA test reunites UP Vietnam vet with Australian daughter after 50 years
A C-146A Wolfhound from Hurlburt Field, Florida takes off on a public highway in Alpena,...
UPDATE: Northern Agility 22-1 M-28 landing delayed to Wednesday
An RC car tears through the dirt as it races to be the first past the finish line.
Bark River International Raceway hosts RC race

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Between Thursday and Tuesday the Mackinac Bridge Authority plans to see 20,000 travelers a day.
Experts share Fourth of July travel, cost outlook
At least 30 people attended the event, looking to fill the hospital's many medical and...
UPHS-Marquette holds 2nd annual Career Fair Hiring Event
Here is the latest weather forecast presented by Karl Bohnak.
TV6 Weather Team hits the radio waves