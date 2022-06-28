Advertisement

Marquette BLP Board hears update on former Shiras plant site

Site of the former BLP Shiras Plant
Site of the former BLP Shiras Plant(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light & Power got an update on the site of the old Shiras Steam Plant. The update came during the BLP Board’s regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Work crews are just wrapping up the last details at the site. Topsoil and seeds are being brought in to return some parts of the site to a green space. Some concrete foundations will remain.

Fencing is also in place to keep foot traffic out of the area while the planting is going on. The Board has held work sessions with the public seeking input on long-term plans for the site. The BLP expects the work to be done in the coming weeks with a full report from the contractors following completion of the project.

