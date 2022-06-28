Marquette Area 4th of July Committee announces 2022 events

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Fourth of July Committee, composed of the Marquette Exchange Club, Kiwanis Club of Marquette and the Marquette Fireworks Committee released a schedule of the 2022 Fourth of July events.

Food Fest - Marquette Exchange Club

The Exchange Club’s Food Fest will be held at Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Saturday, July 2, from 6 – 10 p.m., Sunday, July 3, from noon – 10 p.m. and Monday, July 4, from noon – 10 p.m.

Parade - Kiwanis Club of Marquette

The Kiwanis Fourth of July Parade will be held on Monday, July 4, at 2 p.m. from the intersection of W. Washington and McClellan Street. 80+ floats will travel down West Washington Street to Third Street. The parade will turn right and head south on Third to Baraga Ave., where it will end.

Boat Parade

The Boat Parade will begin organizing at the elbow of the break wall in Lower Harbor at 9 p.m. The Boat Parade will make two passes through Lower Harbor starting at 9:30 p.m. It will conclude outside of the ATFE required fall-out area of the fireworks display. Therefore, boats are asked to stay in the vicinity of the parade ending location until after the fireworks display. Boaters can tune into Marine Channel 12 at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. on July 4 for additional details.

Rain date - July 5

Fireworks - Marquette Fireworks Committee

The Fireworks display will take place at dusk (typically between 10:30-10:45 p.m. ET) on July 4, with a rain date of July 5. The fireworks will be launched from the Ore Dock structure in Lower Harbor and will be choreographed to music that can be heard on 100.3 The Point. The display includes fireballs and strobe-style fireworks that may affect light-sensitive viewers.

A list of other 4th of July festivities across the U.P. can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.