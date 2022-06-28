Advertisement

Keweenaw Historical National Park hosts weekly Calumet history walk

The tour offers background information on important historic locations and how they have changed over time.
The Keweenaw National Historical Park is hosting a historic walk of downtown Calumet every Friday at 1:30 until the of August.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - History buffs can check out the Keweenaw Historical National Park (KNHP) Visitors Center in Calumet for a tour of downtown on Fridays this summer.

“We went on a ranger-led walking tour and we run these tours throughout the summer,” said KHNP Park Ranger James Schwaderer. “And their goal is to not only give an experience for visitors who get to explore our historic downtown but also learn a little more about the past and for us rangers to delve into our own research interests.”

The tour is around one hour long, covering a mile’s worth of historical locations in the city including the Calumet Theater and the Michigan House Café & Red Jacket Brewing Company building.

“We cover all kinds of topics, not only on the history of that location, but we also cover changes in buildings,” continued Schwaderer. “And on this specific walking tour that I’m giving, you’re going to learn some of the skills and resources to interpret both Calumet’s past and the history of your own town.”

The tour was especially compelling to Jacob Massaro, an intern with the KNHP from the University of Michigan.

“It’s very interesting. I learned a lot myself on this tour, and there are a lot of very interesting facts about this town. You could spend hours and hours and not cover it all,” said Massaro.

Other tours both in and out of Calumet will be available all summer.

“A few of the other tours we’re offering right now are at the Quincy Mine, there’s are tours of the surface ruins there,” Massaro said. “There’s also another tour in Calumet being offered called the ‘She Meant Business’ tour. It’s about the women in business here.”

The downtown tour starts every Friday at 1:30 p.m. through the end of August.

