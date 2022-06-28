Advertisement

Hot Plate in Marquette offering summer art camps

Art Camp at Hot Plate
Art Camp at Hot Plate
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Hot Plate in Marquette is continuing its summer camps. They’re currently in the middle of their third summer camp for this year.

In the mornings Hot Plate offers clay camp and in the afternoon they have magic forest camp where kids are making gnome homes and fairy gardens. The goal is to expose the kids to a variety of art and art styles.

“We hope that they get a chance to work with a lot of different types of art media, so we do clay, we do pottery, canvas, fuse glass, we try to expose them to a wide variety of mediums as well as different techniques for using those mediums,” said Melissa Sprouse, Hot Plate Clayworks and Pottery Owner.

They do three, three-day camps per month in the summer. Each week has a theme. July and August will have camps as well.

