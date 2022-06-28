Advertisement

Fire kills 49 following riot attempt at prison in Colombia

FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security...
FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua, Colombia.(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A fire at a prison in southwestern Colombia has killed at least 49 people and injured a dozen more, prison authorities reported Tuesday.

The director of the national prison system, Tito Castellanos, told Radio Caracol that it’s not clear if all of the dead were prisoners.

He said the fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old girl from Marquette Township found safe
If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff searches for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
A C-146A Wolfhound from Hurlburt Field, Florida takes off on a public highway in Alpena,...
UPDATE: Northern Agility 22-1 M-28 landing delayed to Wednesday
After 50 years Marshall & Jason Davis and Maxine Lewis are reunited.
‘I was just coming home’: DNA test reunites UP Vietnam vet with Australian daughter after 50 years
An RC car tears through the dirt as it races to be the first past the finish line.
Bark River International Raceway hosts RC race

Latest News

John Hinckley Jr. was recently freed from all restrictions.
Hinckley says he’s sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan and others
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the discovery of dozens of dead migrants is a...
Discovery of dead migrants is 'humanitarian tragedy,' mayor says
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
At least 48 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
Clockwise from left, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
G-7 leaders united behind Ukraine, aim at Kremlin oil money
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
Jan. 6 panel to hear from aide in Trump’s White House who saw burned documents