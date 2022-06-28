Advertisement

Experts share Fourth of July travel, cost outlook

Between Thursday and Tuesday the Mackinac Bridge Authority plans to see 20,000 travelers a day.
Between Thursday and Tuesday the Mackinac Bridge Authority plans to see 20,000 travelers a day.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fourth of July is Monday and travel and market experts have an outlook for holiday costs.

With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, more people will be on the road and in stores this week to prep for celebrations.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is expecting around 20,000 travelers to cross the bridge each day between Tuesday and Thursday.

“We expect a big weekend traffic-wise, but this spring and the early summer we have had traffic down a little bit from last year,” Mackinac Bridge Director Kim Nowack said.

Nowack said travel is down about 2% this month compared to last year.

To help travelers get to their destination quickly, the Michigan Department of Transportation has closed most of its active construction sites.

“We understand delays are unfortunate and for these major holidays we do all we can to make travel as easy and safe as possible,” said MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake.

If you plan to have a cookout this Independence Day, the Michigan Farmers Bureau found costs are slightly up for food.

A Michigan Farmers Bureau study found the average overall cost for a 10-person cookout is up 17% or about $10 a person from last year.

“I would say that a lot of it is tied to energy costs and some supply of grains,”said Michigan Farmers Bureau Lead Economist Loren Koeman. “Both of those are really influenced by the war in Ukraine.”

AAA Auto Club Group Michigan Public Affairs Director Howard Hughey says one of the ways you can cut costs is by planning ahead.

“If you’re traveling by car make sure your car is fully maintained so you don’t risk any breakdowns whatsoever on your travel,” Hughey said.

If you plan to travel this Fourth of July, travel experts suggest bringing extra water and food to cut down on expenses.

