Ely Township issues Do-Not-Drink-Advisory for infants 12 months and younger

ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Ely Township issued a precautionary Do-Not-Drink-Advisory for infants under 12 months on the Greenwood water system Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Marquette County Health Department and Michigan Department of Environment, Greta Lakes, and Energy are investigating the manganese levels in the Greenwood water system.

The township sampled its Greenwood water system wells for manganese on June 7 to gather updated water quality data for a grant application. Testing results for manganese were 390 parts per billion (ppb) in Well 2, 760 ppb in Well 3 and 610 ppb in Well 4. Currently, only Well 2 is being used.

Ely Township will be providing bottled water for families with infants 12 months and under until further notice. You can pick up bottled water at the Ely Township Hall at 1555 County Road 496. The pick-up hours will be Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Do not boil the water. Boiling water does not remove manganese and may increase the amount.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.