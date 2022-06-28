City of Marquette summer tax bills to be mailed out on June 30

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer tax bills totaling approximately $36.8 million dollars will be mailed to Marquette City property owners on June 30.

City summer taxes are due on September 14, 2022. Tax collection begins July 1, 2022 and payments are accepted at the City Treasurer’s office without interest through September 14. Interest of 1% is added to the summer tax bill on September 15 and on the 15th of every following month.

The 2022 summer property tax bill represents millage levies for the City of Marquette, Library, Senior Millage, DDA, Marquette Public Schools, State Education, Marquette-Alger RESA, County Operating, and Iron Ore Heritage Authority.

