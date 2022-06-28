CAUGHT ON CAM: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people
(CNN) – Seven people had to be rescued off the coast of Florida this weekend after their boat was hit by lightning.
Someone on the boat was recording a video the moment the lightning struck.
They were out for a fishing tournament about 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater when it happened.
Luckily, no one was hurt, and a Coast Guard helicopter was able to get everyone out of the boat.
