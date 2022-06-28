Balloon fundraiser to honor veterans in Gladstone Fourth of July parade

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new Escanaba business is hosting a fundraiser for the Fourth of July. To the Moon Stuffed Balloons was started in April.

For the Fourth of July, the business is selling balloons in honor of all veterans. Balloons will be a part of the Gladstone Fourth of July parade. They’re $5 and include a handwritten note.

All balloons and string are bio-degradable so at the end of the parade, the balloons will be released in remembrance of your veteran.

“They’ve missed so much of their own lives to be able to give us ours and our freedom. It should be something we’re all grateful for, something that we all want to acknowledge,” said Sandy Allen, the owner of To the Moon Stuffed Balloons.

Half of the sales will be donated to Veteran Services.

To buy a balloon, contact Sandy through the To the Moon Stuffed Balloons Facebook page.

