Whitmer passes legislation to increase public safety, lower health care costs

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed six bills to increase public safety, lower health care costs and protect vulnerable Michiganders.

“I am proud to sign six bipartisan bills,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Since I took office, I have signed 865 bipartisan bills, and our record of effective collaboration will help us stay focused on growing Michigan’s economy, creating good-paying jobs, and lowering costs. Let’s continue to work together to get things done that put Michiganders first.”

Lowering Health Care Costs

Senate Bill 447 fosters more competitive health care pricing by increasing transparency surrounding costs and coverage. This bill requires an insurer to provide a large employer group customer with specific information about the costs of its insurance plan upon request.

“Everyone knows insurance is a major cost in our lives. I’m glad the legislature and the Governor were able to support this change which can lead to greater transparency and lower insurance costs for the people of Michigan,” said state Senator Dan Lauwers (R-Brockway Township)

Senate Bill 447 was sponsored by Sen. Dan Lauwers, R – Brockway Township, and a copy can be found here.

Increasing Public Safety in Communities

House Bill 4173 will help communities stay safe by increasing the maximum allowable reward that county boards of commissions can offer and pay an individual for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of criminal suspects. Under previous law, the reward was limited to $2,000.

“This common-sense law will improve public safety and help with criminal investigations. I’m grateful that this additional tool will be available to Michigan counties,” said state Representative Kara Hope (D-Holt)

House Bill 4173 was sponsored by Rep. Kara Hope, D – Holt, and a copy can be found here.

Expanding Renter Rights

House Bill 4799 creates the Michigan Uniform Assignment of Rents Act (MUARA) which provides and regulates rights and responsibilities for renters, landlord-borrowers and creditors. House Bill 4799 was sponsored by Rep. Graham Filler, R – DeWitt, and a copy can be found here.

House Bill 4800 is tie-barred to House Bill 4799 and specifies that an action to enforce an assignment of rents under MUARA would not be an action to recover debt for the purposes of foreclosure.

“The work done on this bipartisan legislation will bring needed stability and clarity to our Uniform Assignment of Rent laws,” said state Representative Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield).” I am proud to have worked across the aisle to revise outdated statues with common-sense solutions that will benefit Michiganders.”

House Bill 4800 was sponsored by Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden, D – Southfield, and a copy can be found here.

Protecting Vulnerable Michiganders

House Bills 5659 and 5660 together increase transparency in adult care facilities and nursing home facilities by requiring reports containing feedback and input from inspectors of these facilities that are regulated by the Bureau of Community Health Systems.

House Bills 5659 and 5660 were sponsored by Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R – Richmond and can be found here and here.

