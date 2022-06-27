Advertisement

UP Football All-Star Game wraps up successful week

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What a week! What a game!

The players and coaches put the finishing touches on a full week of U.P. Football All-Star Game activities by taking the field at the Superior Dome on Saturday. The atmosphere was electric and the fans were excited to see their local U.P. players compete in one more high school football game. Players finally had a chance to compare their talents to other U.P. all-stars on the field that they previously had only heard about or seen on film.

For the players not pursuing football in college, the game provided a last chance to put on the pads and have some fun. For the players reporting to college football camp in the fall, they got a taste of playing in a large stadium, as well as a week of practice with the pads on getting used to harder hits and more physical contact.

As for the game itself, fans could not ask for a better more exciting game. The addition of motion to the offense continues to provide a much-needed boost in the scoring compared to the previous years. The Black team jumped out to an early lead, but the Red team countered on the next possession. Scoring went back and forth, before the Red Team took a 28-21 lead on a touchdown with only 4 seconds left before halftime. The Black Team took the lead in the second half with improved offensive execution and increased defensive pressure. Once they got the lead, they never relinquished it again, finishing the game 54-28.

The individual awards were as follows: Black Team Offensive MVP: Dryden Nelson-Calumet, Black Team Defensive MVP: Marcus Boase-Westwood, Black Team Jack Audette Character Award: Chance Bridgers, Red Team Offensive MVP: Aidan Bellisle-Menominee, Red Team Defensive MVP: Trevor Lippens-Bark River-Harris, Red Team Jack Audette Character Award: Justin Jurmu-Marquette. Individual awards were decided on by the coaching staffs of each team after the game.

The traveling trophy was presented to the Black Team and head coach George Niemi of Ishpeming. A miniature version of the trophy was also presented to Chris Thomson of West Iron County, who was the head coach for the victorious Black Team in 2021. The traveling trophy is brought back to Marquette for next year’s game, where Coach Niemi will receive his own miniature version of the trophy for this year’s victory.

Totals are being finalized and the proceeds will be donated to several U.P. charities and schools.

