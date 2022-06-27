Advertisement

Support Marquette 4th of July fireworks show through Barrel and Booms

Firework at Marquette's 2021 4th of July show
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Chris Durley, Marquette Area 4th of July Committee Volunteer, said the idea of Barrel and Booms came from the love for the summer season at local breweries.

Now through July 4th, each brewery participating will choose a beverage and add $1.00 to the sale price. That money will benefit the Marquette Area Fireworks Show.

Barrel and Beam

Lake Superior Smokehouse

Ore Dock Brewing Company

Superior Culture

Drifa Brewing Company

