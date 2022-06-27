Advertisement

Sheriff searches for missing downstate woman in Marquette County

If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman from Wixom, Mich. who is believed to have traveled to Marquette County.

Sheriff’s Deputies were told by Wixom PD that 31-year-old Olivia Ernst may have traveled to the Marquette area and that she was threatening self-harm.

Deputies found the car Ernst was driving on County Road KO, or Buckroe Road, off of County Road 550. They also found personal items belonging to Ernst near the water on the Lake Superior shoreline.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Sheriff’s Special Operations Division were brought in to help the search. They used boats and a Coast Guard helicopter to search the lake and shoreline in the area.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this situation and asks that anyone with information on the missing woman or her location to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (906) 225-8435 or to call Central Dispatch at (906) 475-9912.

