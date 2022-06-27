Seasonably cool and active week

Breezy conditions will slowly decrease in the wake of a front. We’re looking at an overall near seasonal stretch with temperatures for most days in the 70s. Two different fronts are expected to sweep across the area this week. Our next one comes tomorrow with scattered showers and thundershowers during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall could occur in the central and eastern counties. Estimated rain amounts will range from .25″ in the west to around 1.0″ in the central and east.

Today: Breezy morning and becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, low to mid 60s east

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Times of showers and thundershowers during the day through the night

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: Low 70s west, upper 60s east

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

