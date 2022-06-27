Advertisement

Seasonably cool and active week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy conditions will slowly decrease in the wake of a front. We’re looking at an overall near seasonal stretch with temperatures for most days in the 70s. Two different fronts are expected to sweep across the area this week. Our next one comes tomorrow with scattered showers and thundershowers during the afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall could occur in the central and eastern counties. Estimated rain amounts will range from .25″ in the west to around 1.0″ in the central and east.

Today: Breezy morning and becoming mostly sunny

>Highs: Low to mid 70s inland, low to mid 60s east

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Times of showers and thundershowers during the day through the night

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

>Highs: Low 70s west, upper 60s east

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton was last seen on June 20.
MISSING: 17-year-old girl from Marquette Township
Missing Bronco from Chocolay Township.
MISSING: Truck in Chocolay Township
On Saturday, more than 60 people voiced their disapproval of the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe...
Dozens attend abortion rights protest in downtown Marquette
An eight-page letter in which Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito's death, calling it a...
Brian Laundrie confession claims Gabby Petito’s death was mercy killing
Marquette Veterinary Clinic
Marquette Veterinary Clinic sees increase in dog blastomycosis cases

Latest News

Temperatures for Iron Mountain
Cool and dry Monday; rain to start Tuesday
Rain chances for the upcoming week
Spotty rain chances throughout weekend
Storms producing hail, brief downpours and gusty winds in addition to dangerous lightning...
Next round of showers, t’storms comes Saturday afternoon
thundershower
Unsettled conditions into the weekend