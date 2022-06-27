RiZE UP opens indoor retail store in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - RiZE U.P. in Iron Mountain has expanded its retail space. Monday was the official opening of the interior retail space for RiZE U.P. in Iron Mountain.

Previously, customers could only shop by curbside pick-up or drive-thru. Staff said the indoor addition will benefit customers unfamiliar with cannabis products. Customers will be able to go over the menu with a trained employee and decide what is best for them.

“The importance of that is education on the product. That is one thing we are really big on here at RiZE,” said Abby Farkas, RiZE U.P. store manager. “We want customers to feel comfortable with the products they are using, and have a little bit of knowledge about how they may affect them before they leave.”

Farkas said anyone interested in shopping inside needs to make a reservation online or over the phone. Each reservation guarantees 30 minutes of help.

