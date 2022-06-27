Ramona’s Bakery in now open in downtown Calumet

Advertisement

Ramona's Bakery is now open in downtown Calumet, offering a wide variety of baked goods for sale and a patio where patrons can enjoy them.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Ramona’s Bakery is now open at the corner of 5th and Elm streets in downtown Calumet.

Baked goods for sale include scones, cheesecakes, fruit pies, and ginger-lime cupcakes. The business also includes an outdoor patio where patrons can enjoy their purchases in the fresh air.

Owner Courtney Tucker says the bakery is named after her late grandmother.

”Ramona is my grandmother’s name, and she is the one who taught me how to bake. I spent my whole childhood sitting on the kitchen counter watching her bake,” said Tucker.

In the winter, Tucker hopes to use the building’s drive-thru. The bakery is open Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

