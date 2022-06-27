PHDM offering free COVID-19 community testing

DELTA & MENOMINEE COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is offering free COVID-19 antigen testing opportunities in Delta and Menominee Counties ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

Testing is free, no insurance is needed, and no appointments are required. Drive-ups and walk-ups are accepted.

“With COVID-19 spread on the rise in our communities, it is essential that we celebrate safely. This is the perfect opportunity to know your COVID-19 status before getting together with friends, family, and neighbors or returning home to your community after enjoying the holiday. It’s free, results are received within 15 minutes, and you do not need to be a Delta or Menominee Counties resident to take advantage of these opportunities,” states Michael Snyder, PHDM Health Officer.

Free COVID-19 antigen testing events are being held on two dates in both Delta and Menominee Counties.

Delta County

June 30, 2022 & July 5, 2022

Delta County Chamber of Commerce parking lot

1001 North Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

Menominee County

July 1, 2022 & July 6, 2022

LE Jones Company R&D Tech Center parking lot

3711 10th Street, Menominee, MI

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CDT

To pre-register prior to arriving for testing, visit our PHDM website at URL: www.phdm.org or @4phdm on Facebook and scan the QR code provided on the electronic flyer. If you have questions or need additional information, please contact our Delta County office at (906) 786-4111 or our Menominee County office at (906) 863-4451.

