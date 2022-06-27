Northern Agility 22-1 training comes to Upper Michigan

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday through Wednesday this week, the Michigan Air National Guard will host exercise Northern Agility 22-1 at Sawyer International Airport, Hanley Field and a closed portion of M-28 in Alger County.

The exercise, held in partnership with Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Michigan State Police and local agencies, will champion Agile Combat Employment, a universal application to U.S. Air Force operations that enables airmen to deliver air power anytime, anywhere to complicate an adversary’s decision making. This progressive readiness event will mark the first time ever in the U.S. that integrated combat turns (ICTs) will be performed during highway-based operations. Northern Agility 22-1 will also integrate innovative technologies through the Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center to prepare Airmen for the future warfight.

“Northern Agility 22-1 is different from previous events because we will implement contested logistics and integrated combat turns on M-28 for a much more complex ACE event,” said Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff, assistant adjutant general and commander of the Michigan Air National Guard. “Michigan is a champion for ACE and we are integrating some very innovative concepts through our Kelly Johnson Joint All-Domain Innovation Center to improve our ability to execute multi-capable Airmen concepts and our ability to improve decision speed and accuracy.”

Aircraft participating in Northern Agility 22-1 include the A-10 Thunderbolt II, AFSOC MC-12W, C-145A. C-146A and U-28A, crewed by airmen representing active duty, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve units. Twelve aircraft will touch down on a closed, 9,000-foot section of four-lane highway in Alger County. Maintenance crews will then perform a series of Integrated Combat Turns, which enable the quick rearming and refueling of a running jet to reduce the aircrew’s ground time and get them back into the air. The landing zone will be used for six hours on Tuesday, June 28. Staging and additional training activities will precede and follow the highway landing on June 27 and 29 at Sawyer International Airport.

MDOT will close M-28 east of Munising from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 28. During the closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured on H-58 to H-15 and back to M-28. The route will be reversed for westbound traffic. There will be no civilian access to the M-28 landing zone during this period. This closure will be posted on MDOT’s travel information website and detour route signs will help guide travelers through the area. Portable message boards will be posted leading up to the date of the closure as well. Hanley Field, the Alger County airport, will be closed to all civilian air traffic June 27- 29. This message will be on the Alger County website and posted as a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) as well. To ensure public safety, there will be no civilian foot traffic allowed on the airport property during this period.

For more information please contact the Michigan National Guard Public Affairs office at 517-940-0081 or ng.mi.miarng.list.pao@mail.mil. For additional information about Northern Agility 22-1 visit the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website.

