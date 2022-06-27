Mostly clear and mild before summer rains, storms Tuesday

High pressure builds Monday night in Upper Michigan, keep skies mostly clear and mainly light winds towards dusk. However, the pleasant conditions are short-lived as a strong system from Northern Ontario dips down towards the U.P. The system brings showers to the western counties Tuesday morning then spreading eastward into midday. During daytime heating, scattered thunderstorms form and become strong at times - producing hail, locally heavy downpours and gusty winds.

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A break from storms and rain comes Wednesday. Then, another system leeside of the Canadian Rockies sweeps in to bring another round of rain, thunderstorms and powerful wind to the U.P. Thursday.

It’s a mix of sun and showers during Fourth of July Weekend as a Northern Plains system enters the region Sunday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; wind from the southwest through west gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 80s (warmest south) ... Cooling to the 50s along the Lake Superior shore in the afternoon

Wednesday: Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny; chance of showers west in the evening

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; moderate to heavy rain possible; windy and warm

>Highs: 80

Friday, July 1st: Showers early then becoming mostly sunny; cool to mild

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds in the evening; mild

>Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: 70

Monday, Independence Day: Partly cloudy; cool to mild

>Highs: 70

