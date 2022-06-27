Miss Michigan for American Strong visits Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Miss Michigan for America Strong is visiting the Upper Peninsula this week and Monday afternoon she stopped in Marquette. Paige Rubleski is originally from the Grand Rapids area downstate.

A registered nurse, Rubleski hopes to promote nursing and health care reform in Michigan. She is also looking to promote the natural beauty of Upper Michigan.

“Upper Michigan, I feel like, is very in touch with nature. Growing up I was always an adventurous kid, I’d go anywhere there were trees and so I want to bring that natural, Great Lakes touch to the national stage when I go in August,” Rubleski said. “I also want to get more girls involved in pageantry from Upper Michigan.”

Rubleski will represent Michigan at the next edition of the Miss for America Strong Pageant, to be held in August 2022 in Las Vegas.

