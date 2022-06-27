Advertisement

Michigan elector who denied 2020 results resigns from board

Norman Shinkle pictured during a 2018 meeting. He has been a State Canvasser for 13 years.
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Norman Shinkle has resigned from his position as one of the two Republican members on Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers.

Shinkle has been a member of the board for the last 13 years. He said he now plans to run for the Ingham County-based seat in the State House of Representatives in the 2022 elections.

Although it was not strictly necessary for Shinkle to leave his seat, given that his election would be officiated by county-level administrators, he said he felt it was appropriate.

In November of 2020, Shinkle was among those who questioned the legitimacy of the presidential election. He abstained from voting, rather than voting to certify the results.

“Everybody thinks this about the president. It’s not about the president. It’s about our election system,” Shinkle said at the time. “Can we trust it? Do people trust it?”

Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 150,000 votes.

Because of the vacancy left by Shinkle’s departure, the Michigan Republican party must now submit three nominations to Governor Whitmer, one of whom she will select as the new member of the state’s Board of Canvassers.

