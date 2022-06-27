Advertisement

Marquette residents come out for last day of Art Week

Residents come out for last day of Art Week
Residents come out for last day of Art Week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite weather delays the Art Week wrapped up Sunday with concerts at a Marquette County local park.

Performers like the Feltliners Duo and the Tamama Dance Company performed Sunday afternoon. The performances were originally supposed to be Saturday but weather pushed the events to Sunday. More than a dozen people still came out to the entertainment at Lighthouse Park. Arts and Senior Services Coordinator for the city of Marquette, Tristan Luoma said they were grateful for the support over the past week.

“It’s been an incredible week, great support all around, all of our partners have been wonderful, it’s really been a special week. Lucked out with the weather and honestly kind of excited we get this seventh day, it’s a good way to go into next week and celebrate all we’ve accomplished,” Luoma said.

The city of Marquette’s Office of Arts and Culture is already looking forward to next year’s Art Week and will have more details about it later this year.

