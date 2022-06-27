Advertisement

MAPS Board discusses budgets

Members of the MAPS Board
Members of the MAPS Board(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public School (MAPS) board took a look at its budgets Monday evening. During a regular meeting Monday night the MAPS board accepted a final amendment to the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget.

They also approved a budget for the next school year of 41.1 million dollars, though there are many factors that go into that budget that remain unknown.

“It is, at this point, just preliminary, there’s a lot of guesses and estimates as far as what we think our planned revenue sources are going to be, what we think our expenditures to be throughout the course of the year so it’s really just trying to establish a baseline for the year,” said Jim Lampman, MAPS Assistant Superintendent.

the Board also discussed and accepted a food service USDA increase for lunch prices and approved a service agreement with the Marquette County Health Department for mental health services.

