Advertisement

Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone

In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for...
In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, John Eastman, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, appears during a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the hearing Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election results said in a federal court filing Monday that federal agents seized his cell phone last week.

John Eastman said the agents took his phone as he left a restaurant last Wednesday evening, the same day federal law enforcement officials conducted similar activity around the country as part of broadening investigations into efforts by Trump allies to overturn the election results. Eastman said the agents who approached him appeared to be serving a warrant from the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General.

Thursday's hearing included testimony that former President Donald Trump pressured Justice Department officials. (CNN/POOL/Jan 6 Cmte Exhibit/Getty Images)

The action was disclosed in a filing in federal court in New Mexico in which Eastman challenges the legitimacy of the warrant, calling it overly broad, and asks that a court force the federal government to return his phone. The filing does not specify where exactly agents seized his phone, and a lawyer for Eastman did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Federal agents last week served a raft of subpoenas related to a scheme by Trump allies to put forward alternate, or fake, slates of electors in hopes of invalidating the election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Also Wednesday, agents searched the Virginia home of Jeffrey Clark, a Trump Justice Department official who encouraged Trump’s challenges of the election results.

A spokeswoman for the inspector general declined to comment.

Eastman has been a central figure in the ongoing hearings by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, though he has not been among the witnesses to testify.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police logo.
UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old girl from Marquette Township found safe
Missing Bronco from Chocolay Township.
MISSING: Truck in Chocolay Township
A C-146A Wolfhound from Hurlburt Field, Florida takes off on a public highway in Alpena,...
UPDATE: Northern Agility 22-1 M-28 landing delayed to Wednesday
On Saturday, more than 60 people voiced their disapproval of the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe...
Dozens attend abortion rights protest in downtown Marquette
An RC car tears through the dirt as it races to be the first past the finish line.
Bark River International Raceway hosts RC race

Latest News

If you plan to travel through Highway M-28 in Alger County you may face a detour Wednesday.
UPDATE: Northern Agility 22-1 M-28 landing delayed to Wednesday
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; 3 people killed
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
California voters to weigh constitutional right to abortion
RE/MAX 1st Realty says city home sales have increased despite the national trend in that...
RE/MAX shares outlook on Marquette housing costs