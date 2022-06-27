Ishpeming Historical Society Home and Garden Tour

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Remodeled old houses and backyard gardens were a part of a fundraiser in Ishpeming. The Ishpeming Historical Society held its annual Home and Garden Tour. There were two homes, two gardens, two downtown landmarks and a museum on the tour.

Tickets were $10 and supported further events with the Historical Society.

“It’s really not just about being a fundraiser for the society, but it’s about celebrating town and bringing people maybe that haven’t been to Ishpeming and letting them learn a little more about the community. Maybe having people who already live here learn a little bit more about the town,” said David Aeh, the president of the Ishpeming Historical Society.

Homes are needed for future tours. If you would like to be considered, contact David Aeh at (906) 486-8680.

If you would like to support the Ishpeming Historical Society, donations can be sent to:

308 Cleveland Ave., Suite 303

Ishpeming, MI 49849.

