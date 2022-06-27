Expect delays on Valley Road in Negaunee Township this week

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorists can expect intermittent delays on Valley Road (County Road JJK) in Negaunee Township between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday, June 29 for culvert replacements.

The Marquette County Road Commission is asking motorists to avoid this area during this timeframe if possible. For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.

