Dog trainer says guardian dogs are key to school safety
Upper Michigan Today episode 61 features D&D Dog Dynamics
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia returns to TV6 and FOX UP after an 8-day cruise around the Great Lakes on the Viking Octantis. Rick Rhoades joins as co-host.
Plus, Dave Johnson, the owner of D&D Dog Dynamics explains why dogs are in need of training right now more than ever.
Johnson further explains his mission and how you can help.
And Tia shares dictionary.com’s word of the day.
And on the TV6 Morning News... Tia visits the D&D Dog Dynamics training facility in Gladstone for a closer look at its operations.
Johnson further explains his mission for training guardian dogs.
