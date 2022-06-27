Dog trainer says guardian dogs are key to school safety

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia returns to TV6 and FOX UP after an 8-day cruise around the Great Lakes on the Viking Octantis. Rick Rhoades joins as co-host.

Tia and Rick talk about Tia's cruise aboard the Viking Octantis.

Plus, Dave Johnson, the owner of D&D Dog Dynamics explains why dogs are in need of training right now more than ever.

Dave Johnson talks about how dogs can benefit school safety.

Johnson further explains his mission and how you can help.

Dave Johnson encourages the presence of guardian dogs in schools

And Tia shares dictionary.com’s word of the day.

Tia and Rick sign off, encouraging advocacy for a better community.

And on the TV6 Morning News... Tia visits the D&D Dog Dynamics training facility in Gladstone for a closer look at its operations.

D&D Dog Dynamics offers a multitude of services including massages.

Johnson further explains his mission for training guardian dogs.

D&D Dog Dynamics also offers a daycare.

