Dickinson County animal shelter celebrates 50 years

QUINNESEC, Mich. (WLUC) - Thousands of animals have come through the door looking for help during Diane Luczak’s 32 years at the Almost Home Animal Shelter. The shelter celebrated 50 years of operation on Saturday, hosting an open house for the community to tour the facility.

“It was nice for the community to see the shelter and see what we are about. They were able to ask questions and get tours. We are very proud. 50 years is a long time,” said Diane Luczak, Almost Home Animal Shelter manager.

Luczak said the shelter was not always at its current location in Quinnesec.

“We were at a very small shelter,” Luczak said. “It was only about 2,000 square feet. The need for a bigger shelter to hold more animals was needed.”

She said the shelter has been at its current location for a decade. Over the last 32 years, she said she has noticed fewer small puppies and kittens in the shelter.

“People are getting it, in terms of spaying and neutering,” Luczak said. “We are also part of helping that because now nothing leaves the shelter that isn’t spayed or neutered.”

Luczak said she dreams of having an on-site surgical suite to limit the transportation of animals to vets, but that is several years down the line, if at all. She says the need for an animal shelter will never go away.

“We have a wonderful community that has supported this shelter for 50 years,” said Luczak.

If you would like to adopt an animal, you must call the shelter at 906-774-1005 and make a reservation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.