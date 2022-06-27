Advertisement

Cool and dry Monday; rain to start Tuesday

Temperatures for Iron Mountain
Temperatures for Iron Mountain(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Conditions Sunday are much calmer and cooler compared to Saturday as the cold front moved through. Conditions for Monday will be similar with decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon making way for mostly sunny skies. Though rain chances rise into Tuesday in the morning and afternoon, isolated thunderstorms are possible throughout the system but will remain mostly moderate rain.

>Highs: Low to Mid 60s near the coast; High 60s inland

Monday: Partly cloudy conditions; cool

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; widespread rain with isolated t-storms

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; spotty showers

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; warmer air

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; chance showers

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 80s

