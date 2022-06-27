College for Kids Jr. gives students hands-on learning experience

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Middle school students got a hands-on learning experience at Northern Michigan University.

NMU’s College for Kids Jr. program at the Seaborg Center is offering Science, Technology, Engineering and Math classes for two weeks. Kindergarten through sixth-grade students got to pick what classes they are taking. These include a sports science class for third and fourth graders and a zoo management class for kindergarteners.

NMU Seaborg Center Program Coordinator Renee Jewett said this program gives kids additional learning experiences during summer vacation.

“Here at the Seaborg Center, we believe that STEM education should be hands-on, minds-on,” Jewett said. “This is a summer program for kids to get something outside of the regular school year because learning does not stop at the end of the school year.”

Jewett added that College for Kids Jr. offers an alternative form of education that kids do not always get in the classroom.

“We do not have to teach to the standards, there are no tests, it is a little more informal and the students get to pick the class that they really want to take,” Jewett emphasized.

Jewett noted that all of this combines to make a learning experience that kids are excited about.

“My favorite part is seeing the kids excited to come here,” Jewett said. “A lot of them are like, ‘Oh, I have been to NMU! My mom or dad works there,’ or, ‘This is such a big building, it is a different school,’ I just love seeing the kids who are excited to come to learn every day.”

The NMU Seaborg Center is also hosting a College for Kids program for seventh and eighth graders from June 27 to July 1, including a cyber camp for high schoolers.

Jewett said the first week of College for Kids classes is fully booked. However, the NMU Seaborg Center is offering a final week of College for Kids classes running from July 11 to 15.

For details on how to register, visit the NMU Seaborg Center webpage by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.