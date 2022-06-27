Bikers race down Marquette Mountain for final day of festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Trails Festival wrapped up Sunday afternoon with various races at Marquette Mountain.

Bikers came out to participate in downhill races at the mountain. After the awards, there was a raffle for a new bike. Funds raised from this event go towards Noquemenon Trail Network for singletrack trail-building. The race director Nic Dobbs said after a year of planning its rewarding to see everyone come out.

“Sometimes when you’re in planning mode it can seem like a lot and a daunting thing. But when you see everybody out here smiling and having fun and helping raise funds for the local trails that they use, they love and they want to be on them day in, day out is a big deal for us,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs said overall there were over nine-hundred registrations for the festival races this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.