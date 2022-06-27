AAA: Michigan gas prices continue downward trend

DEARBORN Mich- Continuing to move in a downward direction from a unprecedented stretch of record prices at the pump, Gas prices in Michigan are down 11 cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $5.06 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.95 more than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of more than $76 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 8 cents to $4.90 from a week ago primarily due to a decline in crude oil prices. The Energy Information Administration will not release gasoline demand/supply and domestic oil inventory levels data this week due to “systems issues.” However, if gas demand continues its downward trend from the previous week, it may contribute to pump price decreases this week. Additionally, the falling cost of oil will likely contribute to pump price decreases.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased with a current average of $5.16 per gallon, about 11 cents less than last week’s average and $1.97 more than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($5.16), Ann Arbor ($5.15)

Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City and Benton Harbor ($4.94), Grand Rapids-Muskegon-Holland ($4.96)

Most expensive gas price averages in the Upper Peninsula: Chippewa county ($5.22), Mackinac ($5.21)

Least expensive gas price averages in the Upper Peninsula: Alger county ($4.67), Baraga ($4.83)

