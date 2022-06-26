Upper Peninsula Horsemen’s Association holds open show

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Horsemen’s Association held a show open to all community members.

It had competitions featuring agility and riding. The UPHA show had around 65 participants of all ages.

There were also 25 volunteers who worked hard to make the event happen.

“We love to see our young kids showing, that’s my favorite part of the shows,” UPHA Member Lisa Pelligrini said. “We have a lot of adults that have backyard horses and fancy horses, this is a really family-friendly show. There are open classes, halter classes, riding classes and at the end of the day there are timed classes.”

The next UPHA show is July 9 and 10 at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba.

If you are looking to get involved visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.