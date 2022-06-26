U.P. raceway host RC race in Bark River

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Attendees at Bark River International Raceway experienced a different type of race on Sunday.

While they make look like normal RC cars you played with as kids these are far from it.

“You can’t go wrong in this hobby because all the people that we race with are great people, always willing to help you,” RC Racer John Wheeler said.

The U.P. Triple Crown RC series hosts races at two other tracks, Big Rock RC and Iron Mountain RC.

The Bark River International Speedway course was built by the Bark River Lions Club.

“They pretty much built the track and got the container and brought the dirt in and all of the equipment. To have an organization like that backing you it’s crucial,” Grow Max & Iron Mountain RC Owner Dave Fraser said.

The cars can cost anywhere from $100 to $1,000 and take around 10 hours to build if you do it yourself.

The sport features racers of all ages.

“We have a lot of families that come and it’s really great to get kids into it because they learn a lot of stuff,” Fraser said. “A little kid starts and before you know it they know how to solder, gear race shows and work on shocks. It’s just like a mini version of a real car.”

Nine-year-old youth racer Terry Bovard says he’s happy to be involved in the sport.

“It’s a fun sport and you get to have whatever kind of RC that you want unless it has an extremely powerful motor. You just have a fun time,” Bovard said.

Wheeler urges everyone to give it a try.

“If you got a chance come out and watch if not come out and borrow a truck, I’ll let you run one of mine get hooked on it and you’ll be good to go,” Wheeler said.

The races are open to members of all ages all you need is a working RC car. If you are looking to see where they are racing next visit the Big Rock RC Iron Mountain RC, and Bark River Lions RC websites.

