MISSING: 17-year-old girl from Marquette Township

Peyton was last seen on June 20.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police at the Negaunee Post need your help looking for a runaway from Marquette Township.

Peyton Greet is a 17-year-old girl. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5′9″, approximately 135 lbs.

Greet walked away from her home on June 20. She was last seen behind Gordon Food Service on June 20 around 10 a.m.

If anyone has information on Greet’s location, contact the MSP Negaunee Post at (906) 475-9922.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

