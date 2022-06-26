Gus Macker Tournament returns to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A nationwide event held in downtown Ishpeming is bringing the community together. Gus Macker is a three-on-three basketball tournament. Roads through town were closed to allow attendees to play ball.

People traveled from Montana and even Texas. This family-oriented event travels to more than 50 cities every year.

“My favorite part is seeing all the people come down, have a good time. A lot of smiles, a lot of laughs, a lot of good sportsmanship and just a lot of comradery,” said Jennifer Hendrix, the local organizer for Gus Macker.

Games continue Saturday at eight in the morning. Spectators are encouraged to come and watch for free. Local vendors are also on site.

