UPAWS and Cognition celebrate release of new beer

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Cognition Brewing Company has canned its first beer, and Friday night was the release party for it. It’s through a partnership with the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.

UPAWS held the “name a beer after your pet” contest. The winners were announced in 2019, but the release of the beer was postponed due to COVID-19. This beer is named Merl’s Workin’ Dog Blues, named after Scott and Diane Jandron’s dog, Merle.

“Jay and Chris from Cognition worked directly with the donor to customize that beer, try to get some unique flavor profiles that are similar to the pet and so this one is named after the late, great Merle Haggard, and one of his songs the ‘Working Man Blues’ we had to make a play so we have the ‘Working Dog Blues,” Amber Talo, UPAWS Board Member.

According to Cognition, the beer is a Bohemian Pilsner that is as mellow and easy-going as its namesake.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.