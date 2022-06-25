Spotty rain chances throughout weekend

The slightly humid air is sticking around for another day or so but the cold front moving through the next couple days will bring spotty rain chances tonight and tomorrow. Though as it moves through temperatures will be more mild and more in line for this time of year. Rain chances will be low for Monday but pick right back

Sunday: Chance showers in the morning; breezy winds in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: High 60s near the coast; 70s inland

Monday: Partly cloudy conditions; isolated rain in central counties

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers and t-storms

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chance showers

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; warmer air

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; chance showers

>Highs: 80s

