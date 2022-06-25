Michigan reacts to Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Marquette are two of the many sounding off on the court’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling. This decision effectively overturns the 1973 landmark ruling that was in favor of giving pregnant women the ability to choose whether or not to receive an abortion.

In a virtual conference today, Michigan Planned Parenthood Chief Medical Officer Sarah Wallett said she would continue to give women abortions while it is legal to do so in the state.

“I am going to leave this press conference and go continue to provide abortions to patients who need them here in Michigan,” Wallet emphasized. “We will never stop fighting to protect abortion access.”

In April, Dr. Wallett and Planned Parenthood of Michigan sued to block a 1931 Michigan Law making abortion a felony. In May, a Michigan judge threw this law out. This means abortion is still legal in the state despite the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Marquette said in a statement Friday that it supports the Supreme Court’s decision.

“We pray that every woman and man who has suffered from abortion will find healing, offering them our compassion and support,” the diocese’s statement reads.

Another group, the Catholic Bishops in Michigan also released a statement in support of the court’s ruling.

“Our country draws closer to a society that recognizes the God-given right of life for all persons, at any stage or in any condition,” its statement read.

Dr. Wallett, however, said she believes abortion is a healthcare right for women. Dr. Wallett added that abortion gives women an option if their pregnancy goes south.

“The United States is a country with high levels of maternal morbidity and mortality,” Dr. Wallett noted. “Getting pregnant in this country is a dangerous thing to do and it is worse for black and brown people because of systemic racism. This decision removes that option for people.”

Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel said that she saw this coming, but added that it is an upsetting reality.

“We knew this was coming, it is not a surprise to anyone,” Nessel stated. “It still feels unnerving because now this is a final decision.”

Gary Peters, Junior U.S. Senator from Michigan, is worried about what might come next after Friday’s decision.

“To throw that kind of precedent out and to basically take away a fundamental right enjoyed by the American people for half a century should have us worried about what else this court is capable of doing,” Peters exclaimed.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that she would also fight to make sure abortion remains a healthcare option for women.

