Marquette activists denounce SCOTUS overruling abortion rights

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette activists flooded Washington Street in Marquette to denounce Friday’s Supreme Court decision to overrule Roe vs. Wade.

The chants, signs and a standing presence on all four corners of the Third Street intersection signaled disappointment from residents.

People – many being women who could be soon affected by the ban – spoke up.

Some say they worried for their future childrens’ rights and some even criticized the members of the SCOTUS.

“For the Supreme Court I would say you no longer are relevant with your thinking or represent the American population,” said Taylor Ruotsala who came to demonstrate. “Most of us are against what you did and you will hear about it until it is fixed.”

Another attendee demonstrating was Malia Riska. She says she’s worried what may come next.

“Regardless of circumstance, that is your individual choice,” said Riska. “That should not be left up to government, or religion or anyone but yourself.”

