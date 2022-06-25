Advertisement

Marquette activists denounce SCOTUS overruling abortion rights

People turned out in bunches to demonstrate their opinions on the overruling of Roe vs. Wade by the Supreme Court Friday.
"Forced pregnancy is a human rights violation" was seen on a sign at the protest.
"Forced pregnancy is a human rights violation" was seen on a sign at the protest.(wluc)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette activists flooded Washington Street in Marquette to denounce Friday’s Supreme Court decision to overrule Roe vs. Wade.

The chants, signs and a standing presence on all four corners of the Third Street intersection signaled disappointment from residents.

People – many being women who could be soon affected by the ban – spoke up.

Some say they worried for their future childrens’ rights and some even criticized the members of the SCOTUS.

“For the Supreme Court I would say you no longer are relevant with your thinking or represent the American population,” said Taylor Ruotsala who came to demonstrate. “Most of us are against what you did and you will hear about it until it is fixed.”

Another attendee demonstrating was Malia Riska. She says she’s worried what may come next.

“Regardless of circumstance, that is your individual choice,” said Riska. “That should not be left up to government, or religion or anyone but yourself.”

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette Veterinary Clinic
Marquette Veterinary Clinic sees increase in dog blastomycosis cases
Michigan State Capital area
Roe v. Wade overturned: What does this mean in Michigan?
Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
Inside Enstrom in Menominee.
Enstrom Helicopter Corporation in Menominee is now hiring
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities

Latest News

Planned Parenthood of Michigan
Michigan reacts to Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade
A mountain biker jumps his bike over a hill.
NTN kicks off Marquette Trails Festival
Marquette Women's Center
The Nifty 250 presses on across the UP
This house on Maurice Street was built in 1937 and has stayed in the Argall family ever since.
Historic Home and Garden Tour Fundraiser coming to Ishpeming